State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,407,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of CMC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.