State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.