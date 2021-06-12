State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $1.41 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

