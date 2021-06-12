State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

