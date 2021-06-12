State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,675 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBP opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

