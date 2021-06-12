State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.