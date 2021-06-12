State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,140,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,131,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,540 shares of company stock worth $22,264,725 in the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK opened at $91.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.