State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $432.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

