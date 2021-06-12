State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

