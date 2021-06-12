State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

