State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

