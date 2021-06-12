State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,737 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 144,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 878,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,765 shares of company stock worth $5,972,210 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MXL opened at $39.85 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

