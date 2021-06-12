State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,185 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $24,458,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $13,865,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.