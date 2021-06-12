State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,601 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

