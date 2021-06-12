State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 16,274 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

