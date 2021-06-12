State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,474 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 4,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of ENS opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.