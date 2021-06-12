State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,787 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

