State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,007 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $47.22 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

