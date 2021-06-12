State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,214 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELY stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

