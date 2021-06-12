State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,882 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,445,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

