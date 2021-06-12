State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 55,970 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,970 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of NOW worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.