State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 68,739 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

PBH stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

