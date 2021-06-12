State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 708 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $188.21 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

