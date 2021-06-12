State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,296 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

