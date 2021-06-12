State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,612 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.