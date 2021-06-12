Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

