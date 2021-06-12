Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $797.43 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and $797.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00165454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00197229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.01148014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,432.49 or 0.99761253 BTC.

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,126 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,435,438 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

