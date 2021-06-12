Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

STL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 1,135,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.