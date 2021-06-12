stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $149,477.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,405.68 or 0.06706027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.01116000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.31 or 0.99991487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 494,982 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

