Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.