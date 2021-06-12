Stipend Market Capitalization Tops $796,518.29 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $796,518.29 and $98.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.38 or 1.00042904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00033015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.63 or 0.00367734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00459700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00847795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064249 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,533,159 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.