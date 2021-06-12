Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Hits $263.36 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Storj coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $263.36 million and $22.85 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00792878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.18 or 0.08338167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086436 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

