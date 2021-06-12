Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Update

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF remained flat at $$3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

