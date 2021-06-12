Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SENR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 70,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,192. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile
