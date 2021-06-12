Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Tops $147.22 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 116.8% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $147.22 million and $135.06 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.00797594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.46 or 0.08363335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 882,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.