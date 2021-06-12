Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $118.91 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Strike has a total market cap of $118.91 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.95 or 0.00114250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00182402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00196778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01132167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,790.54 or 0.99856540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,759 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

