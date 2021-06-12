Strong Market Capitalization Tops $19.03 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $137.65 or 0.00384269 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $19.03 million and $2.08 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.01167234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.31 or 0.99887204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

