StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $491,921.93 and approximately $151.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,564,194,598 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,000,244 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.