Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 6,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.09. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

