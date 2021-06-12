Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 416.9% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,969,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGMD opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

