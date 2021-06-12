SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. SUKU has a market cap of $40.13 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

