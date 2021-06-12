Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 445.8% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.0 days.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.34. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

