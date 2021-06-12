Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.40. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 3,986 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.