Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 2,163,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,686,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Sun Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
