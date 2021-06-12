Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

