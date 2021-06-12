Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

SCIXF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41. Suny Cellular Communication has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Suny Cellular Communication Company Profile

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd imports and distributes cellular devices, tablets, and accessories. It provides repairs, spare parts, and telephone technical support for cellular devices, tablets, as well as related accessories produced by the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The company sells its products through a network of 20 stores of Samsung brand, as well as online through its Website.

