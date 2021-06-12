Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.26 million and $1.81 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.35 or 0.06737596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00155974 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,470,754 coins and its circulating supply is 319,016,617 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

