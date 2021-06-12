SuperFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69.19 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $62.12 million and $69.19 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00339978 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009936 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

