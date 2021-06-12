sUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.19 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $207.45 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 205,755,289 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

