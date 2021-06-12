SushiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $325.33 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $325.33 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00023339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,809,609 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

